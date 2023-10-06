A Nigerian lady has shared her experience of losing her pregnancy shortly after uploading a joyful announcement

In the video, she expressed her pain and advised others to keep their lives private to avoid similar heartbreak

The comments section was filled with messages of sympathy and support from netizens who empathized with her loss

In a tearful video shared by TikTok user @urfavoriteesangirl, she lamented over the tragic loss of her pregnancy.

According to the sad lady, she had a miscarriage just three hours after sharing a video of her baby bump on the TikTok app.

The emotional video showed her at a hospital lamenting over the deep sorrow she felt over the loss of her child.

Mum advises netizens to keep their personal lives private

The heartbroken lady captioned the video with a touching message, reiterating the need to keep personal matters private to avoid potential harm.

She said;

“I lost the pregnancy 3hr after I uploaded it on TikTok. Wicked people everywhere. Just keep your privacy to yourself, I lost my baby.”

Reactions as mum loses baby 3 hours after uploading video of baby bump

Netizens stormed the comments section to offer words of comfort and encouragement to help her through this difficult time.

@Hawa said:

“Is not because you posted it on TikTok is because that child didn't come to stay God will bless you again my dear take heart.”

@Kikiadejoke reacted:

“Some things are meant to be kept secret.”

@ovokeluv said:

“Don't worry another one will come my dear. Is not about TikTok that baby don't want to stay. So the one that will give you joy will come.”

@Rossy commented:

“Take heart dear.”

@hope iwenosa reacted:

“So sorry.”

@B_Rawlings said:

“So sorry about your baby God will bless you with another.”

@love said:

“Lesson to others.”

@Amina reacted:

“So sorry dear. I pray Allah bless you soon but pls keep it till you deliver.”

@Dera Smith said:

“Omo I have learned to keep my blessing to myself.”

@Halimatuanass said:

“Sorry.”

@amanda said:

“Sorry o if you get again keep it to yourself.”

Watch the video below:

Pregnant lady loses her baby and womb

