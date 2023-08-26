A Nigerian woman has caused a buzz on social media after sharing a video of her pregnancy transformation

While sharing the surprising video, the lady said she always thought that she would slay during her pregnancy

However, months after she took in, her body experienced drastic changes that altered her physical appearance

A beautiful Nigerian woman has surprised netizens with her shocking pregnancy transformation.

A trending video making the rounds online showed the epic change in the woman's physical appearance months after she got pregnant.

Pregnant woman shows off her transformation Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Her nose got bigger

One of the obvious physical changes was seen in her nose which evidently got bigger than the normal size.

Her face also looked bigger and some netizens wondered why pregnancy transformed her so much.

Netizens react as woman shares her pregnancy transformation

While some netizens doubted the video due to the shocking transformation, others found the video hilarious.

Some mothers also seized the opportunity to talk about their pregnancy stages and how it affected them.

Akwenabuoye said:

"Hmmmmm, those of you doubting that it's the same person, just dey play! Mine was 10 times worse! But hubby kept insisting that he couldn't notice the transformation while I was pregnant, says maybe it's cos he saw me every day."

Iam_linchpin stated:

"I literally shouted while watching this! My future wife pls pls & pls no torment me like this when u get pregnant. Amen."

I.tobiloba wrote:

"Ehhhh Father Bernard. The way I shouted Jesusssssss."

_peaceful_baddie added:

"And one ebuka will say what do women bring to the table, like seriously you guy’s don’t know what women go through during pregnancy tho."

Emereujunwa6 added:

"I even shouted Jesus Christ! From miss Nigeria to Mr ibu."

Houseofjaycee_ng added:

"Pregnancy will humble you. The worst part is one might not come out alive after going through all this. My prayers is that every pregnant woman will not die. You will carry your baby on that Day. He will turn your labor room to your favor room."

Watch the video below:

Pregnant woman shares her transformation

