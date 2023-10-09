A trending video featuring a pastor prophesying to a woman in church has taken social media by storm

The woman's sassy replies to the prophet's claims garnered widespread attention from many who supported her

Netizens were amused by the woman’s reply and they declared that the pastor deserved the sassy comebacks

A pastor has triggered a controversy online after he was spotted prophesying to a woman during a church service.

The prophet confidently informed the woman that she was the one tying her husband from his successes.

Woman fires back at pastor who called her the cause of her husband's problems Photo credit: @shugar_of_yentown/TikTok

Source: TikTok

However, the woman's response left everyone in stitches as she dismissively replied:

"Na you sabi, I no know Wetin you Dey talk about."

Pastor and female church member argue over unusual prophecy

Undeterred by the woman's initial response, the prophet continued with his prophecy, insisting that he saw her as someone who was holding her husband from becoming prosperous.

The woman's quick wit shone through once again as she kept on retorting that she had no idea what he was saying.

"I say I no know Wetin you Dey talk about", the woman insisted.

Humourous exchange between pastor and member sparks reactions

The TikTok video has become a viral sensation, with netizens flocking to the comments section to express their delight.

Many have praised the woman for her witty comebacks as they applauded her ability to handle the situation.

@interior ideas said:

“That reply is the GOAT.”

@Sallypearl said:

“Na u sabi, she no know Weytin u dey talk about.”

@I Don't Fw U said:

“All these people wey just dey open church anyhow una just dey whine Jesus.”

@Bella commented:

“I love her response ehhh.”

@IMOLE said:

“Very good answer.”

@Fabia White reacted:

“From Tenant to Husband, Confused Pastor.”

@Chikezie Hilary said:

“Pastor never lie for your head before.”

@diamond blinkz said:

“Some pastor they prophecy based on the way you dress.”

Watch the video below:

