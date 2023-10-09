A heartwarming video of a young couple who rejoiced over a negative pregnancy test has gone viral

The husband and wife, who already have a child, were not ready for another baby and were relieved to see the result

The video shows the wife handing the test to her husband, who takes a moment to read it before bursting into a happy dance

A video that captured the hilarious and adorable reaction of a young couple who found out they were not expecting a baby has spread like wildfire on TikTok.

The couple, who already have a toddler, were anxiously waiting for the result of a pregnancy test that the wife had taken.

They celebrated the test result with dance. Photo credit: TikTok/@maryann_officiall

Source: TikTok

The wife had given her husband the test result. The husband looked at the test carefully, trying to decipher what it meant. The wife had given her husband the test result. The husband looked at the test carefully, trying to decipher what it meant.

When he realized it was negative, he jumped up and started dancing joyfully.

The wife also showed her excitement by dancing along with him as they celebrated their freedom from not having another baby.

The video has attracted thousands of views and comments from people who found it very funny and cute.

Some people praised the couple for being honest and realistic about their situation, while others joked that they should be more careful next time.

The video has become one of the trending videos on TikTok with over 10,000 likes, as it showcases a rare and genuine moment of a couple who love each other but are not ready for another child.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ibimoladekoya reacted:

"It's her husband's victory dance for me."

Celynukam said:

"May God bless uS with good men ijn & no be person wey no fit play with."

Iyenahieuvieprosp wrote:

"My current situation fear never let me run test my baby girl is 2 months God abegoooo."

La Puce commented:

"From that celebration now, the real trophy will show."

Tee_praize also commented:

"Maryann, so now now wey yoU born you don dey collect gbola?"

Alisa:

"See your handsome husband."

Baby Harrison:

"Where u dey carry pot dey run up and down."

Rosey:

"Go Dey sell am na."

Patra:

"Celebrate am with Wetin."

Blessing Flair:

"Never go to the same place for pregnancy test o dey go laugh you o."

Tiwatade:

"Lol. Mummy mix abeg celebrate am for Oga."

EnchantressO1:

"I'm telling u, na wed careful pass."

Scared Nigerian man shares girlfriend's pregnancy test result online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, @alhajinuell, has cried out for heworried abouthe pregnancy test result his girlfriend showed him.

Sharing a screenshot of her chat containing the pregnancy test result, he expressed worry over its outcome.

His tweet blew up as netizens offered insights into what the result meant. It is not clear if he was clout-chasing with it.

Source: Legit.ng