A Nigerian man took to social media to share his girlfriend's pregnancy test result as he expressed worry

According to him, he is really scared and needed netizens to interpret the outcome of the test she did

While some people said it means negative, many others said it means positive and congratulated him

A Nigerian man, @alhajinuell, has cried out for help in interpreting the pregnancy test result his girlfriend showed him.

Sharing a screenshot of her chat containing the pregnancy test result, he expressed worry over its outcome.

"Good morning. Pls I’m in urgent need of your help, is this positive or negative? a girl just sent this to me yesterday and I’m really scared right now," he wrote.

His tweet blew up as netizens offered insights into what the result meant. It is not clear if he was clout-chasing with it.

See his tweet below:

People interpreted the pregnancy result

@_the_khalid said:

"It’s negative Baba.s pos.

"That second faint line no mean anything."

@DrPeey said:

"It’s negative.

"Two stripes means Positive.

"You’re safe but stay Safe next time."

@im_Kappachino said:

"No let her scam you its negatively positive… i knw what I’m saying."

@NaFreshDeyTrend said:

"Anticipating on next year naming ❤️‍.

"Na man you be my bro."

@Irunnia_ said:

"You are still having sex with the inflated price of pampers and Cerelac. I wish you well in your future endeavors. More grease to your elbows."

@ctrlaltmustapha said:

"Very positive, the baby is just thinking about it."

@CloudOLAMILEKAN said:

"Big baby is having ur small baby. 1 centimeter mk one centimeter."

@zamani281 said:

"Go and buy baba milk, it’s cheaper now."

Nigerian lady weeps after finding out she's pregnant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had shed tears after finding out she is pregnant.

In a TikTok video, she could be seen shedding tears as she wondered how to break the development to her mother.

She held up a piece of equipment she used in confirming that she was pregnant. She decried starting the new year with pregnancy.

"See wetin I take start this year haa," she captioned the video.

Source: Legit.ng