A video of a young woman who expected to look more attractive during pregnancy but experienced the opposite has become viral on TikTok

The video showed how she looked cute before pregnancy and how her appearance changed drastically after conceiving

She became darker and paler, indicating that pregnancy affects women differently

A young woman’s expectations of becoming more beautiful during her pregnancy were shattered by the reality of her physical changes, as revealed by a viral video on TikTok.

The video contrasted her appearance before and after getting pregnant, showing a striking difference in her complexion and facial features.

The before and after transformation is moving. Photo credit: TikTok/ @x_taclie

Source: TikTok

Lady changes amidst pregnancy

She went from being a cute and beautiful lady to a dark and pale one, demonstrating that not all women cope well with pregnancy's hormonal and physiological changes.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Resa Chi:

"Why is Nigerian pregnancy different from other !I wanna slay like Rihanna abeg God o."

ALI EKOCHE AGATHA:

"Y'all be making this pregnancy thing make e no reach my turn Scary make i go to turn to hulk oo."

Aminudolipartin:

"Ahhh this is serious am sure he/she will be so beautiful."

Kezia Carroll:

"Omg This me right now months pregnant with soooo000 mUch acne i can even recognize myself."

Rukia:

"My face was actually pretty clear when i was pregnant and my bely didn't show till like 34 weeks."

Singathwa:

"It's you with makeup and without makeup."

Angel:

"Pregnancy can humble person sha."

Pamilerin Abinleko:

"Chaii me sitting and laughing at you when am pregnant S3 my sister na pregnancy slay you oo0."

Ugoonma:

"My prayers everyday is let me be with a man who is worth this transformation."

Vee:

"I'm four months postpartum..but I never get mind post my own before and after...cos ehnnnn I turn wetin I no know."

Lady displays her 'before and after' pregnancy looks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that pregnancy is always a turning point for every woman.

It comes with physical, emotional, and psychological stress and alterations. For some women, pregnancy's toll is minimal and hardly noticeable.

For others, even from the first trimester, their bodies already show signs of a new being growing within them.

