A Nigerian lady was emotional as she reunited with her boyfriend who had been in the United Kingdom

A heartwarming video showed how the abroad returnee made a surprise return to see his long distant girlfriend

Mixed reactions trailed the lovebirds' reunion video as some men commented on how she bounced while hugging him

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

It was an emotional moment for a Nigerian lady as her boyfriend made a surprise return from the UK to see her.

A video seen on X captured their heartwarming reunion and got many Nigerians talking.

The lady was emotional. Photo Credit: @africageowild

Source: Twitter

Wording on the video explained that the lovebirds are in a long distance relationship. In the clip, the lady covered her mouth in surprise on seeing him and stood up to embrace him in a lovely fashion.

She would later return to her seat as if trying to catch her breath and then stand up to hug him tightly again.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video reposted by @yabaleftonline has amassed over one million views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

People react to the reunion video

@lzexchange said:

"Make she now sit am down tell am about that other guy.

"NB: I know you pretenders will come for me but the game remains the game."

@elZinoTips said:

"It’s the bouncing for me BTW, love is a beautiful thingy, but why did they wait until the end to kiss."

@dicksonudo001 said:

"She must be really happy since our boyfriend flew in from the UK to surprise her today and I think I'm seeing her blushing so much that even our brush is blushing awwwnnnn."

@DeYork02 said:

"OMG! This is a heartwarming and romantic gesture! Surprises like having a long-distance partner fly in from another country can be incredibly special and memorable. It's a testament to the effort and commitment people are willing to put into their relationships. I hope their reunion is filled with joy and cherished moments together."

@Phoenix_Remo said:

"Short distance boyfriend wey no get money na disable. Na Zlatan o."

@youngskidmusic said:

"That's how I'll fly from Lagos to surprise my girlfriend in Ibadan soon. Thanks for the update."

@sami_oamen said:

"This lovely, they will later go and do what they have been anticipating since…"

Man overseas makes surprise return home for girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had travelled from overseas to surprise his girlfriend.

The young woman had no idea that her partner was coming, and when she saw him at her doorstep, she was filled with joy and excitement.

She ran towards him and wrapped her arms around him, expressing her love and gratitude. The woman looked at the man with a tender smile, as if he was the most precious thing in the world.

Source: Legit.ng