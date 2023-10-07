Lady and Friend Get Pregnant, Wear Cute Gowns, Show Off Their Baby Bumps During Photoshoot
- A Nigerian lady and her best friend showed off their big baby bumps during a beautiful photoshoot session
- Many TikTokers said that the ladies have striking facial similarities as they asked if they were twins
- The lady, who also wore the same outfit as her friend, thanked God for the close relationship between them
A lady has shared a video showing her and her best friend having an amazing pregnancy photo shoot.
She (@sahadatharbikemi) revealed that they got pregnant two weeks apart. During their photoshoot, they struck different poses.
Beautiful pregnant ladies
At a point during the video, they sat on the floor, backing themselves. Another snap showed their bulging tummies facing each other.
The lady said their friendship was from God, and she lacked words to describe their bond.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
timmyolowu wondered:
"Am I the only one seeing that they lookalike?"
Brownshugar said:
"Una don dey lookalike sef."
Benita said:
"I wish you both safe delivery and healthy children."
qwinomah said:
"Best friend or twins?"
Joy Millicent said:
"U mean,u both aren't twins? How come the resemblance?"
debukolamhee said:
"@Adeola I wish we could do this too but rara she don marry and give birth to beautiful daughters already."
Areghan Dorathy said:
"This is me and my bestie..... we both got married few months after and get pregnant almost at the same time and have our cute son's... so beautiful."
Jessie said:
"@Etta and I don’t even have man not to talk of wedding,then pregnancy.Our case is very serious ooo."
onyinyechukwundec said:
"I also gave birth same day with my friend and she bears same name with me."
NWABUGO said:
"@peacechi15 this could have been us but u no wan carry belle."
Source: Legit.ng