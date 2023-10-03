A mother who recently gave birth said she took in again three months after because she could not get twins

The woman said the logic behind the early pregnancy after the delivery was to make her toddler and the expected child grow together

A few Nigerians in her comment section who had been in a similar situation shared their experience

A Nigerian lady who is also a nurse has shown off her baby bump despite having a newborn in her hand.

The lady (@isaacpris) said that she took in three months after her delivery because she really wanted twins but did not get it with her previous pregnancy.

The woman cradled her baby bump and danced. Photo source: @isaacpris

Source: TikTok

New mother got pregnant

She said birthing a child with the newborn would allow them to grow up together like "twins".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While some Nigerians thought she was joking because she as "Queen of cruise" on her profile, other people said it was possible, and the situation surrounding their birth was similar.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Janettabe said:

"The God that did it for you should avoid me oo."

Somtobechi miracle said:

"Ahhhhh u are powerful oooo."

Debs joked:

"Those people who believe she’s saying the truth."

Unusual Tessy said:

"She is oo, that how I am with my younger bro. I am 20 he his 19 this year."

MomMaya said:

"My baby is one month now and I am not even sure of taking in till after 5yrs labor pains is terrible."

Tersoo said:

"I’m definitely doing this by Gods grace."

user5608917875158 said:

"Same here my first baby 15 months second 3 months."

confidencerechel said:

"It's actually not a good idea, but everyone is different I guess."

Mercyblinks555 said:

"Congratulations the God that did it for u should avoid me o."

Barbie said:

"This is what my mom did oh the age difference between I and my sister is 10 months broooo."

Another new mother pregnant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heavily pregnant woman identified as @mummyeleven1 on TikTok showcased her protruding baby bump while backing her little daughter.

In a video, the Nigerian woman's pregnancy was visible as she tended to her little daughter on her back.

Source: Legit.ng