A single mother had to leave her 2-year-old son with he mother so that she could travel abroad to work for a better future

The lady met the love of her life abroad, and they started a family as she tried to relocate her first son to join them

After several years of denied visas, God came through for them, and the child's permanent residence permit was granted

A beautiful lady and young mother narrated how she had to leave her two-year-old son behind in 2019 to hustle abroad.

She (@sotocmaureen) met an oyinbo lover,s and they started a famil. All efforts to get her first son to join her in Europe proved abortive.

The lady and her oyinbo husband posed for a photo. Photo source: @sotocmaureen

Kid's visa finally approved

The kid's visa application was denied three times over the years. The mother said that it was not easy for her during the period.

When her child's visa eventually got approved, the mother was happy as she reunited with him at the airport. Her oyinbo lover was by her side in a video.

Watch the video below:

Another lady left child to work abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a hardworking lady (@muriungimfridah) went through the pain of dropping her two-month-old baby with her mother as she relocated to the UK for more opportunities.

The lady said that though it was a tough decision, she had to sacrifice to work as a registered nurse in the foreign country.

