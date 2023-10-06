A lady who wore a black tube dress got condemnation from her mum, who did not consider the outfit decent

The mother sent a longer audio message to show her displeasure when the lady said she never wanted to be rude

A few Nigerians believed that the lady and the mother did not get along well, as some wondered what was wrong with the outfit

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A beautiful Nigerian lady has shown people her mother's reaction to the black tube dress she wore out.

The mother came on WhatsApp and sent an audio message to voice her utter dislike for the dress, saying it was indecent.

The lady posed like a model in her cute black dress. Photo source: @sunmidgreat

Source: TikTok

Lady in black dress

The woman said that good children do not wear such clothes. She reprimanded the lady (@sunmidgreat) for her action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The lady told her mother in the chat she did not want to be rude and would rather wear what she was comfortable with.

Some Nigerians found the "leaked" WhatsApp chat funny as they told her to look for another dress.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Wani ojo said:

"Abeg buy another tube dress!!!"

rukayatajibade said:

"It's really sad the way they try to put us down, later they will be asking and wondering why you don't share things with them!!!"

Viviwrites said:

"This is so unfair to say. I’m so sorry you’re not an omo oshi. You’re a beautiful woman. God bless you."

Mojadesola said:

"Not you telling your mom ‘I don’t want to be rude’ I will wear what I’m comfortable with… man!!!!! Not my mom shaa they go call family meetings."

ewahtomie17 said:

"It’s obvious dey don’t get along."

Madrina said:

"I love as you told her God bless you, Omo our parents should stop dz thing, that dress is decent!"

Bami_ireti said:

"Nah.. this kind of mother will give you low self esteem."

Aboloreh said:

"No mummy, your baby is very much decently dressed and beautiful."

Lady made gown with rubber bands

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Ihezie Chisom Glory, revealed in a video that she used N10,000 to buy rubber bands and make a beautiful gown for herself.

After sharing the first clip, many people rushed to Glory's comment section to ask how she could make such a beautiful piece from rubber bands.

Source: Legit.ng