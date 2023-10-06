A woman has opened up about her experience with vitiligo, a condition that caused her skin to depigment after giving birth

Despite the challenges, she has found strength and joy amid the transformation that occurred in her body

Netizens have shown their support for her, boosting her confidence and offering words of healing and encouragement

In a heartfelt story shared on TikTok, a mother with the handle @winifr3da revealed how her journey with vitiligo began after a smooth pregnancy in 2021.

Initially, she had noticed depigmentation on her skin, particularly on her eyelashes and body.

New mum develops vitiligo after birth Photo credit: @winifr3da/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Despite the initial shock, she chose to embrace the changes and even nicknamed herself "Native doctor," drawing strength from within.

New mum finds joy amidst challenges of developing vitiligo

Winifr3da candidly expressed that the transformation brought about a mix of emotions. However, while she felt sadness, she also made a conscious decision to remain positive and not let negativity overshadow her happiness.

She acknowledged the support of loved ones who brought genuine joy into her life and refused to let the challenges steal her smile.

Recently, Winifr3da shared another video documenting her journey towards repigmentation through phototherapy.

The progress has been remarkable, with her face showing significant improvement in just one month.

The doctor overseeing her treatment has been amazed by the speed of the repigmentation process.

In her words;

“Got pregnant in 2021, pregnancy was going so smoothly. I never had any complaints, Asked my Nephew to record me because hot mum on the block. I gave birth in June and my skin began to depigment.

"I thought it wasn't going to get worse but it did. My eyelashes became whiter and I was basically turning white. Because of how judgmental I was about myself, I nicknamed myself Native doctor cos really isn't this how they look? the eyes that is. My hand and entire body wasn't left out in this transformation.

"My wardrobe changed because I really wasn't going to go out with my skin like that. This happiness wasn't from within, I was sad but had to be happy because I'm not a sad person. I mean look at the people that make me genuinely happy, I wasn't going to let the devil take my smile.

"Literally made this video this morning, I started my phototherapy to repigment my skin. The doctor is amazed at how fast my face has repigmented in 1 month. I'm God's baby so he really has to come through for me. My skin isn't there yet, but I still got Joy in Chaos.”

Reactions as mum develops vitiligo after child birth

Netizens flooded the comments section with words of admiration, calling her beautiful and speaking divine healing into her life.

@Mercy united reacted:

“I speak divine healing to you in the mighty name of Jesus. Amen.”

@Abbey said:

“Thank you Jesus for this testimony.”

@SimplySuzanna reacted:

“You're a winner!”

@Oma commented:

“You've got this Winnie.”

@ibukun awotunde said:

“Vitiligo or not you're an amazing soul.”

@Abel Gospel said:

“God is with you B. Your healing is permanent.”

@teacherchriss6 reacted:

“You look very beautiful.”

@MummyEleven reacted:

“Still so beautiful regardless.”

@Bukky reacted:

“Praying for complete restoration. God will complete the good work he started in you. Proud of you for sharing.”

@iam.faidat said:

“Still so beautiful.”

@Debbie31 reacted:

“You actually look more beautiful to me bless you!”

Watch the video below:

Pretty lady with vitiligo trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady named Tia has earned the admiration of netizens due to a rare coloration on her skin.

On her face, there are big patches of whitish colour which also spread to her arms in a lovely way. In a TikTok video, the lady, who is confident in her look and skin, showed off her body as she played before the camera.

Legit.ng observed that she has a unique form of vitiligo. Vitiligo is a long-term condition where pale white patches develop on the skin. It's caused by the lack of melanin, which is the pigment in the skin, NHS reports. Netizens gushed over the pretty lady.

Source: Legit.ng