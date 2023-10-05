A lady has taken to social media to showcase her lover, describing him as the deserved winner of the Boyfriend of the Year award

She showed how he helped her out at her shop by attending to customers and doing some other work after he visited

Many people gushed over their relationship, with some encouraging them not to give up on each other

A businesswoman, @jewelabby_ke, has shared how her boyfriend helped her out after he visited her shop.

Tagging the young man's handle on TikTok, she hailed him as the boyfriend of the year.

Source: TikTok

"Boyfriend of the year award goes to @COLLO GEE," she wrote as she shared a video showing how he helped her out at work.

The clip started with the lovebirds praying after opening the shop. Next, she did a quick stock-taking and then he went to open her beauty shop, which she revealed is their shared investment.

Her boyfriend not only attended to customers but helped out in fetching water and cooking, as seen in the video. People gushed over her relationship.

People hailed the lovebirds

Mverified wa Nyako said:

"When praying for a boyfriend siz,in that room which direction were you facing plz ,,,maybe am doing it the wrong way."

phyllidahphyllis said:

"My fellow millennials,why are we not dating again.

"Gal am happy for you."

anarsajan said:

"Wish u both the best for the future. careful, there are aolt haters here don't show too much of your business/life. evil eyes are everywhere."

-Wambui said:

"My man is also this supportive I had a cosmetics business and he would wake up before me to ho and open before i finished up chores and join him."

fei fay said:

"I love the fact that you guys prays together,, all the best guys."

Elsie Ogalo said:

"How beautiful . I honestly pray for this relationship to continue flourishing."

Kingtori said:

"My anxiety after you mentioned Shared investment . Just have an understanding in case things don't go well. Wishing you the best."

Just Soph said:

"My ex didn't even want to stop in front of my store."

