A pretty lady who has vitiligo has proudly shown it off in a TikTok video that has gone viral on social media

While many may want to hide their vitiligo marks, the lady has turned into a TikTok sensation because of her beauty

Many people on the platform have praised her for her confidence, saying others with such marks should emulate her

A beautiful black girl with vitiligo marks on her body has proudly shown it off in a video.

The pretty damsel named Kamogelo Ramaboya shared plenty videos to showcase her mark, and she has become popular on TikTok.

Kamogelo Ramaboya has gone viral because of her pretty vitiligo skin. Photo credit: TikTok/@vitiligo_hun.

Source: UGC

In one of the videos, she was putting a dress that looks like school uniform. The mark on her face was so nice that people fell in love with it.

In another video, she explained that she was not born with vitiligo but that it appeared over time as she grew older.

She showed a photo of her younger self where she looked spotlessly black.

TikTokers fall in love with her vitiligo skin

Many TikTokers have fallen for her skin and they clearly say so in the comment sections of the videos she posted.

They praised her for staying confident and glowing without allowing the mark to make her feel down.

Watch one of thethe video below:

TikTok users react to cute video

@Ednah Machethe said:

"This is so super natural."

@Zewandemelo commented:

"She's soo beautiful my God."

@Phillisters Shoki commented:

"Beauty on it's own way...melanin."

@Nocie A Notayi commented:

"Wow! Beauty on another level."

@Nkosazana Dladla948 said:

"I thought you can not cover it up no matter what."

@mamoraka10 said:

"I love you so beautiful."

@Kholofelo Manhlwa743 said:

"Girl! You are so pretty! Watched this so many times. I have a soft heart for people with your condition."

@Lindyy_m commented:

"You are so beautiful."

@lynn said:

"Please do it while standing."

@Amahle_.xx said:

"I love your eyes."

@willit22 will said:

"Aww! Baby you are a outstanding woman."

Source: Legit.ng