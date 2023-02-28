A beautiful lady with a skin conditon that looks like vitiligo has made a short video online as people praised her

Mant TikTokers online said that she should never feel shy or hide herself because of the skin condition

Words of encouragement were in comment section to let the lady know she is gorgeous and should walk head high

A beautiful young lady, zarasmom0731, with a vitiligo skin condition, has made a video that got great applause on TikTok

At the beginning of her video, the lady had her head bowed with a shy grin. Many people said she ought to be proud of her beauty.

People said that she looks very beautiful and should not hide her face. Photo source: @zarasmom0731

Pretty lady with vitiligo

Seconds into the clip, the lady smiled as she looked into her camera briefly. Her comment section was filled with lovely words that encouraged her confidence.

Her page has a few videos showing her face in full with different hairstyles.

Watch her video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3000 comments with more than 90,000 likes.

stillmzjones said:

"Hold your head up Queen !! You’re beautiful!"

Jeffandsome said:

"You’re the most beautiful no jokes."

chizzybless said:

"Sweetie you are not alone on this. Though I haven't accepted mine to move on with it."

symply pams said:

"Women with vitiligo are so beautiful fr."

user359168101318 said:

"You are beautiful stop hiding your face."

Giveon Mello said:

"Hey babe you look beautiful just the way you are, okay don't let anyone or anything change that."

ajmariposa said:

"Idk but ive always admired this type of skin color and i wish i had same am i sounding crazy."

Syduene Bigyi said:

"Wow I have seen the missing angel from heaven on earth wow."

