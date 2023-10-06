A heartwarming video of a young woman who finally passed her bar exam with the support of her parents has gone viral

The woman was sitting on a chair with a laptop in front of her while her parents stood behind her, patiently waiting

It took more than two hours for the result to appear, but her elderly parents stayed by her side until she saw that she had succeeded

A touching video of a young woman who finally achieved her dream of passing the bar exam with the support of her loving parents has captured the hearts of many.

The woman was sitting nervously on a comfortable chair with a sleek laptop resting on a table in front of her while her parents stood behind her.

Happy lady gets congratulations from parents. Photo credit: TikTok/@getrightbyliz

Source: TikTok

It took an agonising two hours for the result to show up on the screen, but her devoted parents never left her side or lost hope.

When she finally saw that she had passed the exam, she burst into a shout of joy and relief.

Her parents hugged and congratulated her with a proud smile, showering her with affection and praise for her hard work and dedication.

The video shows the beautiful bond between the woman and her parents, and their shared happiness for her accomplishment.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Saint said:

"Your Daddy already knew before you. That smile says it all."

Kira wrote:

"The way your mom held youshe knows all your ups and down and now it's paid off. #blackqueen."

Jaszie Michon commented:

"Between your mom holding you, to the church music in the background the tears are just flowing! Congratulations beautifulV."

Deandra:

"Girl you got me tearing up I'm so proud of you!!"

Jeremiah:

"Listennnnnn! Mama reading it out loUd while I'm having my fit would've made me have another fit on top of the fit l'm already having! Congrats!"

Courtneyy Renee:

"insert praise break* congratulations!"

Tei Charnise:

"Not me crying at 3:20 a.m. congratulations."

Adriana TV161:

"Some Plant, Some Water, But God gives the increase"

