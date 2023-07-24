A young lady has become a viral sensation on social media owing to her unique skin appearance

Complimenting her beautiful black skin, the lady has big patches of a unique colour on her face and arms

Men swooned at her video as people confessed that she looked really beautiful, just as some asked her out

A young lady named Tia has earned the admiration of netizens due to a rare coloration on her skin.

On her face, there are big patches of whitish colour which also spread to her arms in a lovely way.

Tia flaunted her skin with pride. Photo Credit: @bmg_tia01

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, the lady, who is confident in her look and skin, showed off her body as she played before the camera.

Legit.ng observed that she has a unique form of vitiligo. Vitiligo is a long-term condition where pale white patches develop on the skin. It's caused by the lack of melanin, which is the pigment in the skin, NHS reports.

Netizens gushed over the pretty lady.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over her beauty

Kumi Mayor_5 said:

"Hello there, I’m amazed by your looks. Do you care to get me some pictures for some artwork I’m planning on."

Gavin Gordon301 said:

"Beautiful in your own way."

posslegend said:

"Your the most beautiful being on earth wow."

kogni said:

"Wowooooooowwwww no that am older I know what’s the meaning of beauty."

Malachi1000 said:

"I’m not trying to feel petty but you’re really pretty."

karishmapoyser805 said:

"Not just saying you're fine as hell, unique love you."

Hilldohwoo Ohlohw895 said:

"You look beautiful in white and dark skin."

Say Word You Did said:

"Cops be hella confused not knowing what to do when they pull you over."

Blornana1 said:

"If you are beautiful you are beautiful no matter what wow."

Lady with fine skin flaunts her facial marks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady with beautiful skin had shown off her facial marks.

The pretty damsel named Kamogelo Ramaboya shared plenty of videos to showcase her mark, and she has become popular on TikTok.

In one of the videos, she was wearing a dress that looks like a school uniform. The mark on her face was so nice that people fell in love with it. In another video, she explained that she was not born with vitiligo but that it appeared over time as she grew older.

Source: Legit.ng