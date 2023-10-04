A TikTok video of a young man’s generosity to a corn seller in Nigeria has touched many hearts

The man approached the woman who had set up her corn space for the day and engaged her in a brief chat

He then took out some money and handed it to the woman, who was initially hesitant to accept it until she realised it was a sincere gesture

A heartwarming video of a young man’s act of kindness to a struggling corn seller in Nigeria has gone viral on TikTok.

The video shows the man walking up to the woman who had arranged her corn spaces on a bare floor by the roadside and striking up a friendly conversation with her.

He then surprised her by pulling out some cash from his pocket and offering it to her as a gift.

The woman was initially confused and reluctant to take the money, thinking that there was a catch or a hidden camera.

However, when she realised that the man was genuinely trying to help her out, she was truly moved and then accepted the money with gratitude.

She then knelt down on the ground and thanked him profusely for his generosity and compassion.

Mahi Di Sipoli said:

"Of all those who offer, I love especially this one: he speaks to me better ! Thank you, champ! Wink."

AUTORITÉ

"The gestures of this Mr. is every time Are those really today touching. he targets in necessity. force has you my brother and health to you."

Bolutife537 commented:

"I like the way youU do. u didnot waste it before u give her wat u have, God we continue to provide for yoU."

