A Nigerian woman organised her apprentices into one big dance group so they could honour Mohbad's memory

The ladies stood quietly as they formed a U-shaped wall in the salon for their exciting performance

Many Nigerians were entertained as they wondered whose idea it was to have such a funny dance routine

A Nigerian woman who owns a salon has shared a dance choreography her apprentices put together as a tribute to Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad.

The ladies wore matching outfits, forming a U-shape in the salon to dance to Mohbad's Feel Good.

The ladies all danced one after another as they paid tribute to Mohbad. Photo source: @omotolasaloon0, Instagram/@iammohbad

Source: TikTok

Young girls perform Mohbad's Feel Good

The apprentices took turns to show their different moves as an interpretation of the song's lyrics. They tried hard to pull off smooth coordination.

Many Nigerians found their task funny as they wondered if they had much time on their hand and if business was slow.

A few people in the video's comment section praised the hairdresser's apprentices for their effort to honour the KPK singer. Their video was shared by @omotolasaloon0.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Diyaluv said:

"Mohbad don suffer for people hand."

Temiiiiii said:

"Shey na only me see that orange girl wey Dey drive motor."

Daswealth010 said:

"I love them all. The fourth lady gt vibes."

olaniyiolawale698 said:

"As customer no come unah start mumu dance."

Arrow said:

"Nah truck this one Dey drive ooo."

Frosh said:

"Unna don later turn shop to record label."

Shy Boss said:

"That last girl don smoke something, nothing una wan tell me."

Isabella wondered:

"Can someone explain wats happening."

okolivictor869 said:

"Naira marley cause this one."

Chantel said:

"Wetin be dis children never even chop they no get strength to dance customer no come dey."

lovely said:

"Omor, Mohbad go disown this song if he see Wetin una turn am to."

