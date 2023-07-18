A lady who came to work late served punishment for her action by fetching water into a big bucket with a spoon

The lady's boss told her to smile while going through the rigour of filling the bucket with the spoon

The apprentice's video stirred mixed reactions as people said that some apprentices would not be so cool doing such a task

A Nigerian baker has shown how she dealt with one of her apprentices for coming late to work. Many people had things to say about it.

She told the lady to fetch water with a spoon across the street into a bucket. As the lady was making taking turns with the spoon, the woman told her she must smile while serving the punishment.

Some people said they would never perform such a task. Photo source: @legitcyndyscakenmore

Source: TikTok

Lady came late to work

The lady walked to and fro several metres to cover the distance between the bucket and where she was fetching the water.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While some people condemned the act, others said that apprentices must be made to adhere to rules at their workplaces.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Stella said:

"When no be say na free I come learn work lol."

user4046570973720 said:

"Me wey kneel for conner of main road dey wave people chaii God oooo."

Mhiz pweetypearl said:

"You no see person change am for you na why."

God’s favorite said:

"It’s just a punishment, even you in sch pays school fee and still be punished in school when you’re late."

Royalty said:

"Erybdy is jst sayin sm tin…d fact u paid moni to learn d wrk does nt stop u frm abiding to d rules der.so since u disobey she has d ryt punish u..."

Teejay said:

"If u done taya to teach me work you go gimme my balance."

Winniespecial asked:

"She dey learn for free?"

Amadi said:

"I dey go my mama house."

Apprentices made their boss proud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian tailor, Ezeorah Gloria, got many people talking on social media after she shared a video of what her apprentices came up with after she gave them sewing practicals.

The students modelled their differently styled dresses after they were done. In the video, she showed 15 of them as they presented their works. It was like a mini runway.

Lady made gown with rubber bands

In other news, a young Nigerian lady, @lary_shantel, revealed in a video that she used N10,000 to buy rubber bands and make a beautiful gown for herself.

After sharing the first clip, many people rushed to her comment section to ask how she could make such a beautiful piece from rubber bands.

Source: Legit.ng