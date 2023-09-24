Mohbad: Man Draws KPK Singer on Street Wall, Young Men Gather Around Him, Watch in Video
- A Nigerian artist caught the attention of many in the street as he drew Mohbad's picture on a wall
- Young men gathered around him to support the artist as he worked on the photo for hours, using an Instagram snap
- Nigerians were divided into groups on the photo as some believed that the art did not look much like the late KPK singer
A talented Nigerian artist went on the street to preserve Mohbad's memory for people in his community.
He chose a wall and drew him on it. The man used one of the photos on the singer's Instagram page as a guide.
Mohbad's photo on street wall
As the artist worked, many young men gathered around to watch the drawing process. His focus was top-notch.
When the clip of the artwork surfaced online, it stirred mixed reactions. Some people said the art did not look like Mohbad. The video was shared by @tdot30.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
TUNMISE said:
"This one na MOHGOOD not MOHBAD."
Kidee posh joked:
"Clean portable draw mohbad pls."
hannarose140 said:
"I swear who else find it difficult to sleep at night since mohbad death RIP IMOLE."
Tife Klothing said:
"Lol this has to be sam Larry and Mohbad in one picture."
koladex said:
"Let’s appreciate the time he gave at least he tried."
azanty0 said:
"You did your best really appreciate that."
your boyfriend fav ex said:
"I’m a Ghanaian buh this guy death pain..me oh god love from Ghana."
Godwinmodels said:
"This one na mo cool ooo not mobad."
Pamluu said:
"Amazing Bro! God Bless You!"
BIG MAYOR OF PH said:
"No be my mohbad be that clean am."
RicchkiD said:
"Thanks for ur care and concern."
Man delivered art to Mohbad
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that as Nigerians kept mourning Mohbad, a video showed the moment an artist, Adekoya Gbenga, presented a portrait to him.
The talented artist (@gbenga_pencil) framed the photo and made Mohbad happy as he received the gift from the fan.
