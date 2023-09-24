A Nigerian artist caught the attention of many in the street as he drew Mohbad's picture on a wall

Young men gathered around him to support the artist as he worked on the photo for hours, using an Instagram snap

Nigerians were divided into groups on the photo as some believed that the art did not look much like the late KPK singer

A talented Nigerian artist went on the street to preserve Mohbad's memory for people in his community.

He chose a wall and drew him on it. The man used one of the photos on the singer's Instagram page as a guide.

The artist drew Mohbad with much focus. Photo source: @tdot30

Mohbad's photo on street wall

As the artist worked, many young men gathered around to watch the drawing process. His focus was top-notch.

When the clip of the artwork surfaced online, it stirred mixed reactions. Some people said the art did not look like Mohbad. The video was shared by @tdot30.

TUNMISE said:

"This one na MOHGOOD not MOHBAD."

Kidee posh joked:

"Clean portable draw mohbad pls."

hannarose140 said:

"I swear who else find it difficult to sleep at night since mohbad death RIP IMOLE."

Tife Klothing said:

"Lol this has to be sam Larry and Mohbad in one picture."

koladex said:

"Let’s appreciate the time he gave at least he tried."

azanty0 said:

"You did your best really appreciate that."

your boyfriend fav ex said:

"I’m a Ghanaian buh this guy death pain..me oh god love from Ghana."

Godwinmodels said:

"This one na mo cool ooo not mobad."

Pamluu said:

"Amazing Bro! God Bless You!"

BIG MAYOR OF PH said:

"No be my mohbad be that clean am."

RicchkiD said:

"Thanks for ur care and concern."

Man delivered art to Mohbad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that as Nigerians kept mourning Mohbad, a video showed the moment an artist, Adekoya Gbenga, presented a portrait to him.

The talented artist (@gbenga_pencil) framed the photo and made Mohbad happy as he received the gift from the fan.

