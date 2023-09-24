Global site navigation

Local editions

Mohbad: Man Draws KPK Singer on Street Wall, Young Men Gather Around Him, Watch in Video
People

Mohbad: Man Draws KPK Singer on Street Wall, Young Men Gather Around Him, Watch in Video

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A Nigerian artist caught the attention of many in the street as he drew Mohbad's picture on a wall
  • Young men gathered around him to support the artist as he worked on the photo for hours, using an Instagram snap
  • Nigerians were divided into groups on the photo as some believed that the art did not look much like the late KPK singer

PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!

A talented Nigerian artist went on the street to preserve Mohbad's memory for people in his community.

He chose a wall and drew him on it. The man used one of the photos on the singer's Instagram page as a guide.

Mohbad died in Nigeria/Nigerians mourned Mohbad.
The artist drew Mohbad with much focus. Photo source: @tdot30
Source: TikTok

Mohbad's photo on street wall

As the artist worked, many young men gathered around to watch the drawing process. His focus was top-notch.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

When the clip of the artwork surfaced online, it stirred mixed reactions. Some people said the art did not look like Mohbad. The video was shared by @tdot30.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

TUNMISE said:

"This one na MOHGOOD not MOHBAD."

Kidee posh joked:

"Clean portable draw mohbad pls."

hannarose140 said:

"I swear who else find it difficult to sleep at night since mohbad death RIP IMOLE."

Tife Klothing said:

"Lol this has to be sam Larry and Mohbad in one picture."

koladex said:

"Let’s appreciate the time he gave at least he tried."

azanty0 said:

"You did your best really appreciate that."

your boyfriend fav ex said:

"I’m a Ghanaian buh this guy death pain..me oh god love from Ghana."

Godwinmodels said:

"This one na mo cool ooo not mobad."

Pamluu said:

"Amazing Bro! God Bless You!"

BIG MAYOR OF PH said:

"No be my mohbad be that clean am."

RicchkiD said:

"Thanks for ur care and concern."

Man delivered art to Mohbad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that as Nigerians kept mourning Mohbad, a video showed the moment an artist, Adekoya Gbenga, presented a portrait to him.

The talented artist (@gbenga_pencil) framed the photo and made Mohbad happy as he received the gift from the fan.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel