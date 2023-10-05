A video showing a Nigerian man and his beautiful German bride has got many wishing the couple well

The man glowingly spoke about how his oyinbo wife ensured that he was well-dressed for the occasion

A few Nigerians in the man's comment section said he was lucky to have such a pretty oyinbo lady for a wife

A Nigerian man who married a German woman has shown her off online as they prepared for their traditional wedding.

The oyinbo bride adjusted her husband's outfit before they got ready for their reception. They looked beautiful together in a TikTok video.

The couple both smiled at each other as they posed for the camera. Photo source: @cute_bodex

Source: TikTok

Interracial couple in fine Yoruba attires

The cute couple posed for photos with their matching attires. Like the Yorubas, the woman had the same materials from her headgear on her shoulders.

Describing his beautiful bride, the man (@cute_bodex) said:

"In her I found love that knows no boundaries, where German precision meets warmth and vibrancy of Yoruba culture."

Watch their video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

BB Israel said:

"This is the most beautiful white bride I have ever seen the iro and bubu fit well."

ADE-NIKE said:

"You choose better woman walai she too fine."

user6197023133975 said:

"This one na true love no be people wey marry because of paper."

DABLESS said:

"It screaming blossom beautiful."

Sunshinefolu said:

"Beautiful bride and handsome groom. God bless your union."

oluyemisialawiye said:

"You guys are awesomely beautiful. Your home is BLESSED."

Bhadmus1812 said:

"Our wife, onbehalf of we the online in-law, I'm saying congratulations."

Charlly Igb said:

"Congratulations to you both, happy marriage Life."

Ichachalani said:

"I love this this woman is just too pretty carry go."

Idris Abdullahi Sapa said:

"How you take do your own? this woman too fine and no be all granny wey we de see normal normal."

Germany Boy said:

"I love this guy, he bring oyinbo from my lovely country."

Photo of young Nigerian couple

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a TikTok slide showing a young couple during their civil and traditional wedding stirred massive reactions online.

In one of their photos, the lady and her young husband wore the same outfits with red beads on their necks.

Source: Legit.ng