A Mohbad lookalike got many talking as a young lady made a video with him and called him the singer's brother

A few TikTokers said that the young bore a more striking resemblance to the KPK singer than others they had seen

The lookalike made some hand signs into the camera as he tried to copy the mannerisms of the late musician

A video showing a Nigerian lady walking with a Mohbad lookalike on the road has stirred massive reactions.

The resemblance between the man and Mohbad was striking. Many corrected the lady when she said he was Mohbad's brother in a clip.

The lady pouted as he made a video with the lookalike. Photo source: @toluwani721, Instagram/@iammohbad

Mohbad's lookalike caught attention

The lookalike smiled and made some hand signs to the camera. As they both walked on, the lady (@toluwani721) maintained a serious countenance.

Nigerians said that the young man looked like the Peace crooner very much. Many wanted his social media handle.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user1790988183881 said:

"Na this guy resemble mohbad pass."

Morenikeji said:

"No be dis mohbad we want nah our real Imole 001 we want oo."

habiba Muhammad said:

"Look at his lips, eyes and even the structure is exactly as mohbad their differences is only nose and skin color."

ELMA said:

"It doesn’t matter please,let him hold mic and shout,we will like the song and stream ,I’m hurt so bad."

Ayomide said:

"What’s the guy TikTok name I need to follow him and look up to him as Mohbad."

Miss G said:

"Moh bad father born born moh bad plenty in different states ,dat man get a lot to explain ooooo."

StarGyal Diiviis said:

"He’s not his brother o, just his look alike. Go through his page you’ll see they are related."

Gbemisola said:

"We will be seeing his image everywhere but the soul is different."

Mohbad received fine artwork

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a throwback video showed the moment a Nigerian artist gave Mohbad a frame artwork of him.

The Pariwo singer was happy and all smiles as he examined the artwork while talking to the talented man.

