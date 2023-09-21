Talented Nigerian singer Mohbad’s music has now become even more popular after his untimely demise

In an unexpected turn of events, the former Marlian Music star had three of his songs make Billboard’s hot trending songs chart

Mohbad’s songs took the number two, five and eight spots on the Billboard top 10 music chart

Popular Nigerian singer Mohbad has continued to gain more recognition for his music after his death.

The music star, who died at the young age of 27 on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, had his songs peak on social media.

Mohbad makes Billboard music chart after his death.

Source: Instagram

Just one week after the talented music star’s demise, his songs made it to the coveted Billboard music chart for the first time.

Billboard recently shared their hot trending songs music chart powered by Twitter, now known as X, and Mohbad cinched three spots out of the top 10 songs listed.

1. Mohbad’s Peace bags number 2 spot on Billboard chart:

Mohbad’s Peace, released in 2022 under the Marlian Music record label, has regained popularity after the singer’s death. Some fans have dissected its lyrics to determine if he sang about the hardships he was facing in his life before his untimely demise.

2. Feel Good takes number 5 spot on Billboard chart:

Another one of Mohbad’s much-loved songs, Feel Good, also made its first appearance on the Billboard music chart. Feel Good was released in 2021, also under Marlian Music.

Mohbad’s lyrics talk about him having many enemies he’s running from. He also sang about becoming a famous and sought-after person despite being formerly unknown. Feel Good is no doubt a fan favourite.

3. Ask About Me makes Billboard’s number 8 spot:

Also on the Billboard hot trending songs chart is Mohbad’s track, Ask About Me. This song was released in 2023 with Mohbad as an independent artiste after parting ways with Marlian Music on controversial terms. Ask About Me has also become the fourth top music video on YouTube just a week after the music star’s unfortunate demise.

May his soul rest in peace.

Nigerians raise over N32 million for Mohbad’s son

Legit.ng recently reported that over N32 million had been raised for Mohbad's son, Light.

Taking to his official Twitter and Instagram pages, music producer Samklef explained that as of September 19, 2023, a total of N32,744,900 has been raised for the child.

Shortly after Samklef's update on the total amount raised for the late Mohbad's young son, many netizens took to his comment section to share different hot takes.

