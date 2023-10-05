A hardworking Nigerian man has gone viral after sharing his throwback pictures via his TikTok account

The pictures showcased his journey from being an Okirika seller, and a mechanic, to achieving success

Netizens who watched the clip have been inspired by his story and are tapping into his blessings

A TikTok user, @dubila_haris, has shared throwback pictures that depicted his transformation from an Okirika seller to a mechanic to becoming a successful individual.

The inspiring images served as a testament to the popular saying that ‘no condition is permanent.’

Nigerian boy posts transformation photos on TikTok Photo credit: @dubila_haris/TikTok.

Netizens draw inspiration from Dubila's story

Netizens were inspired by Dubila Haris' story and they stormed the comments section to express their admiration for his resilience and determination.

Many also drew motivation from his journey and tapped into his blessings, recognizing that hard work and perseverance can lead to success.

Reactions as man flaunts amazing transformation

Netizens have taken turns to pen down words of support to Dubila Haris.

@sikayenaedna reacted:

“Did you go there to take the pics and later return back to your main work pls.”

@Karl Max said:

“If I reason with any guy again, make I know wetin cause am.”

@user2827941343988 said:

“All dis one no concern me my own b sey watin b d name of dat tin u put inside dat bread.”

@Ohemaasmillecia1 said:

“Wishing this for ma bf.”

@Adwoa_phosuaa said:

“It wasn't that bad, you had chocolate inside bread bro you Dey chop better.”

@Maer said:

“Moral lesson: money is beauty.”

@curebae said:

“Can I please be the girl who believed in you abeg.”

@lydiadagbui said:

“Me praying for him everyday I just hope he will not disappoint me when he make it like you.”

@jumita wrote:

Money is everything mehn."

@anonymous said:

“And na fine man oo, see him limp.”

@marvid commented:

“Wishing this for my brothers and my man.”

@Dee Unstoppable said:

“Let me be your mechanic.”

Watch the video below:

Man with one hand shares stunning transformation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man identified as @mabinty1234560 on TikTok has shared some beautiful photos of his transformation.

Mabinty, fondly called Tune, is an amputee with one hand but has left netizens gushing over his photos. He posted a throwback photo of himself as an adolescent and some recent pictures for everyone to see how much he has grown.

He captioned it, “Na God o.” While going through the other posts on his page, it was observed that Tune always had one hand from when he was a baby. Netizens reacting in the comments section applauded his growth while some ladies tried to shoot their shots at him.

