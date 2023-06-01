A Nigerian man has melted hearts online after sharing transformation photos of himself on popular app, TikTok

The young man with only one hand posted throwback and current photos of himself and netizens were stunned

While sharing the photos, he gave all his gratitude to God for changing his life and making him successful

A Nigerian man identified as @mabinty1234560 on TikTok has shared some beautiful photos of his transformation.

Mabinty fondly called Tune, who is an amputee with one hand has left netizens gushing over his photos.

Man with only 1 hand shares transformation photos Photo credit: @mabinty1234560

Source: TikTok

He posted a throwback photo of him as an adolescent and some recent photos of him for everyone to see how much he has grown.

He captioned it; “Na God o”

While going through the other posts on his page, it was observed that Tune always had one hand from when he was a baby.

Netizens reacting in the comments section applauded his growth while some ladies tried to shoot their shots at him.

Social media reactions

@Amicable reacted:

“And dey say very handsome because he's rich now. Guy just be careful okay because some girls are dating you cos of your money. I just remember my ex.”

@sandibaby reacted:

“You too fine my brother no put body.”

@Quadry Holanrewaju said:

“Thanks to Allah brother I will not give up may Allah continue to bless you and me too.”

@Collomb HOUMBOUKE said:

“Blessings in your life.”

@Kofo Adeokin:

“See transformation.”

@sweet mirable reacted:

“Black handsome”

@happiness reacted:

“More grace sir.”

@vivivin678 said:

“U fine no cap am single ooooo.”

@destiny love commented:

“With God all things are possible thank God for life.”

@Toks reacted:

“Handsome husband, am your wife ooh.”

@fagbenro Abiodun Esther said:

“So happy for you, congratulations.”

@Fifehanmi Adejoke Hamzah said:

“U fine true true.”

@Ruth Amponsah Nyamekye said:

“OMG. You’ve won the challenge. Glory be to the most high God.”

@antwigifty933 reacted:

“May the Lord keep u always.”

@Zenny baby reacted:

“You don fine from way back.”

@Morgan said:

“Reason why I don’t look down on anyone my dear make sure you put God first.”

Watch the video below:

Transformation video of albino boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video showcasing the growth of a Nigerian with albinism and his sister has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The man with albinism, identified as Scholes, shared the clip on TikTok on his sister's birthday. In the clip, he first shared a childhood photo of himself and his sister in which they wore matching school uniforms. He was smaller in the photo.

The childhood photo was followed up with a picture of him and her as adults. This time, he was the taller of the two, quite to netizens' shock. The video has amassed over 150k views on the platform.

Source: Legit.ng