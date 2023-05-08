A young Nigerian lady has captured the moment a man could not stop looking at her as she walked out of a church

The man who was so amazed by the lady's gracious catwalk smiled as he stayed turned, focusing his eyes on her

TikTokers thronged the lady's comment section and said that the lady's beauty made the young man lose control

A beautiful Nigerian lady, @mhizbecky213, got many people talking when she made a video showing the moment she walked out of a church.

With well-tailored trousers and multicoloured long-sleeved shirt, the lady walked church with elegance and grace as she flipped her hair like a model.

The lady flipped her hair as she confidently catwalked. Photo source: @mhizbecky213

Lady walked like model

As the lady stepped out with a confident gait, her camera caught the young man looking at her and amazed by her beauty.

Many people who reacted to her video said that she really seized the young man's attention with her shape.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 15,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Cynthia Itohan said:

"That guy is lost in the beauty he is seeing."

Vee said:

"The gentle man thought. His smile is everything.. Please don't let your boyfriend stop you from meeting your future husband."

The lady replied:

"Lol my boyfriend is my future husband."

Pius forever said:

"Who notice is because of this guy the video go viral. the smile everyone is on him."

Fave4416 said:

"The guy behind is gone."

special said:

"I love the gentle man's looks."

LensQuin_photos asked:

"The guy can be mine if he's not yours, hope u don't mind?"

chidi Charles said:

"Brother Bernard at the back.... shuuuuu."

Joyce said:

"Dat guy must be crushing on you."

SONIALUV said:

"Awwwwn the guy at the back I think he's crushing on you sis."

Milade said:

"That man is amazing, his smile says a lot."

