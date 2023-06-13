A young Nigerian lady has stunned people after sharing her transformation photos on TikTok

The photos reflected how the lady identified as @promise0904 grew and glowed up within a few years

Netizens who came across her photos expressed their shock while many asked her about her skin routine

A young and beautiful Nigerian lady has broken the internet with her incredible transformation photos.

The lady identified as @promise0904 on TikTok shared the photos on Instagram showing her growth in a few years.

Lady flaunts her transformation in few years Photo credit: @promise0904/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She shared a throwback photo of herself on school uniform and a glance at her page confirmed that she had really glowed up in a few years.

While sharing the photos, she revealed how her ex suddenly broke up with her and advised her to work on herself.

Netizens in awe over lady's transformation

The photos stunned netizens on social media who expressed their disbelief over her remarkable change.

@only_1raya asked:

"Where una dey carry all this kind throwback from?"

@favy_hairaffairs stated:

"At least I still get hope. If I grow small I go get yansh."

@kosidamsel8 reacted:

"Me now is finer than your before. So definitely me I go fine like this. God abeg."

@victorsmart073 said:

"Omo that time you dey 12 years na why. Dey play."

See the post below:

Lady with thick legs flaunts transformation

Source: Legit.ng