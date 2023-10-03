A married woman has flaunted the expensive Range Rover her husband gifted her as a push gift

The video was accompanied by an emotional caption expressing gratitude to her caring husband

Viewers filled the comments section with words of admiration and appraisal for the thoughtful husband

A lady with the handle @kween.ofkings on TikTok has showcased the expensive push gift she received from her husband.

The video displayed a stunning Range Rover which symbolised his appreciation for her role in birthing their sons.

Man gifts wife Range Rover as push gift Photo credit: @kweenofkings/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman expresses gratitude to husband for Range Rover gift

Kween of kings thanked her husband for surprising her with a luxury Range Rover after birthing his sons.

In her words:

"POV: Your husband gets you a Range Rover for birthing his sons. Thank you hubby."

Her expression of gratitude showed the love and appreciation she felt towards her husband for this lavish gesture.

Netizens in awe over man's Range Rover push gift to wife

The video shared has garnered significant attention from netizens who flooded the comments section with praises.

@Marquita.Johnson reacted:

“f exactly you deserve this and so much more.”

@La Tóxica m reacted:

“YASSSSSSSSS LOVING THIS.”

@Gracemacli said:

“God remember your promise to your daughter.”

@Maama Mukisa said:

“Nice services go gaaal.”

@Thriftbuddy reacted:

“In my next life I will make sure am pretty.”

@Jannah.SS said:

“Love this!”

@Kelley Henry said:

“Niceeee.”

@Nita said:

“So beautiful everything you and the car.”

@De -black girl reacted:

“Go girl I don't regret following you I love you push with smile.”

@kaymama said:

“Love it for you girl!”

@mwasahaannie reacted:

“Where do people get rich husbands and generous.”

@Dana commented:

“Now THAT's a PUSH PRESENT.”

Man gifts wife an expensive ride as push gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man recently welcomed his first child with his wife and splashed a lot of money to show his appreciation.

Identified as Ishola Omo Adisa, he recently acquired a fancy automobile as 'push gift' for his wife who gave birth to their child. The young man took to his Instagram page to share a video of the moment he gifted her with the Mercedes ride worth millions of naira.

Sharing the video, he wrote: "She made my dream come through, I made her dream come true. Thank you, Funke." Push presents are given to someone after successfully giving birth to a child. It seems to have become a fad in recent times.

Source: Legit.ng