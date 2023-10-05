A Nigerian lady has sparked massive reactions on the TikTok app after storming the office of a network provider

In the video, the lady queried the staff at the office to know why her data had been exhausting faster than she expected

Netizens who watched the video via the TikTok app penned down their thoughts about the incident

A TikTok user, @king__mitchy, has been making headlines after confronting MTN officials over data consumption.

In a video that has since gone viral, she stormed an MTN office with a shoe in one hand, expressing her frustration about her data finishing quickly.

Lady storms MTN office to complain over data deduction Photo credit: @king_mitchy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady angrily confronts MTN officials in public

The furious lady approached the officials at the office and questioned them to know the reason behind her alleged data deduction.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She however asked the MTN workers to leave her alone when they tried to engage with her.

"Why my data go dey finish like that? Una ehh", she said.

Netizens rally behind King Mitchy's movement

The video shared by King Mitchy has garnered significant attention on social media platforms.

@King Josh reacted:

“You day use MTN you no happy, try Airtel.”

@ifeoma said:

“Ask them why it's now 600 for 2.5.”

@King square reacted:

“1 GB is now #350 MTN why.”

@Ellabankz08 said:

“Them don even reduce am self. 1,500 don enter 5gb 1,500.”

@Alec Jessie said:

“I have ran away from mtn self.”

@OLA reacted:

“I think say na only me ooo... he quick.”

@Web commented:

“MTN IS DOING TOO MUCH NOW.”

@gloryuzochi reacted:

“Enter them well abeg A we dey road dey come join you.”

@Philly Ora reacted:

“What just happened Abeg?”

@marexog said:

“We need to protest actually.”

@amaka loveth said:

“I too like this girl.”

Watch the video below:

Lady storms bank to complain over N600k deduction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman made a scene in a bank after N600,000 went missing from her account. A video made by an eyewitness as seen on TikTok showed the woman screaming painfully as she demanded that her money is returned.

The woman lamented that she was previously keeping the money at home but now, fraudsters have made away with it. The eyewitness who shared the clip corroborated the woman's statement in the video about previously keeping her money in the house. The TikToker added that she began saving her money in a bank before a fake call led to her money's disappearance.

"She dey keep her money normally for house oo no body like arm rubber disturb her the devil spirit come tell her make she go open bank acct for sterling bank she come put all her market and osusu money for bank na once dem call her fake call wire her all the money for her acct 600k and she dey manage what a wicked world," the eyewitness wrote beneath the clip.

Source: Legit.ng