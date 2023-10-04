A viral video of a young woman who shared her final days in Nigeria before moving abroad has captured the attention of many

The woman expressed her joy by showing the moment she boarded the plane to start a new life in a different country

A lot of Nigerians have been emigrating to seek better opportunities and living conditions, and this woman is one of them

A young woman’s video diary of her last days in Nigeria before she embarked on a journey to a foreign land has gone viral and touched the hearts of many viewers.

The woman could not contain her happiness as she filmed the moment she entered the plane that would take her to a new adventure in a different country.

Lady travels out of the country for better opportunities. Photo credit: TikTok/@akorede504

Source: TikTok

Many Nigerians have been leaving their homeland to pursue better prospects and quality of life, and this woman followed their footsteps.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many people who watched the video had congratulated the lady and wished they were in her shoes.

As of publishing the report the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Horlamilekan Ayomide reacted:

"The fact that l'm seeing this sound on my fyp in the next congratulations."

Akorede504 said:

"You'll be congratulated soon."

Flora Bernard wrote:

"Congratulations, you have escaped."

Prettybee commented:

"Congratulations i am next."

Rina also commented:

"Congratulations, I tap into this blessing."

Lady packs her things, relocates to UK, posts video of flight experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady got a UK visa and has relocated to the European country to start a new life. The lady posted a video on her TikTok handle, Dootsegba, to share the good news of her journey with her followers.

In the video, Doo showed when she was onboard a Qatar Airways flight which flew her to the UK.She also showed when she landed and transited to where she would stay after a successful flight.

She said in the video that she had escaped as far back as seven months ago before she decided to share the video.

Source: Legit.ng