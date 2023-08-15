A Nigerian lady relocated to the United Kingdom to live and work there after getting her visa and work permit

A Nigerian lady relocated to the United Kingdom after getting her work visa.

The lady, Midey Ola, confidently went to Ikeja, Lagos, where she applied for the visa and picked it up when it was ready.

Midey Ola moved to the UK after getting her work visa. Photo credit: TikTok/@midey_ola.

Midey came back home and started preparing to relocate to the UK to live and work.

She got her things ready and said goodbye to family and friends before flying to the UK through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Lady moves to UK after a nine-hour layover in Qatar Airport

Midey had a nine-hour layover in Qatar before taking the final lap of her journey to the UK.

She posted a video on TikTok, sharing her story to inspire others who want to travel to the UK.

Midey wrote in the caption of the video:

"It feels surreal putting these together because I’m really out of my home country to another country which is such a beautiful place to live and procreate. I’m a living testimony, God is not done with me yet."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a lady who relocated to the UK

@BENITSSS said:

"The day my brothers were living in 2017, I cried thunder! People were even telling me sorry. Now I’m travelling in a few, I don’t know how to feel."

@Martha love said:

"I pray my own comes out soon."

@Mary Peter commented:

"I'll be the next person in Jesus' Name Amen."

