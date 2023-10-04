A man was seen in a trending video kneeling to give a ring to a white woman who was sitting on a bed

In the clip, which has now gone viral, the man asked the woman to marry him, citing the love they share

After much hesitation, the white woman said yes and extended her hand to accept the engagement ring

A video shows the romantic moment a man offered his woman a ring and asked her to spend the rest of her life with him.

The video capturing the proposal attracted the attention of social media users, who took to the comment section to analyse it thoroughly.

The woman accepted to marry the man. Photo credit: Twitter/@Aqualady6666.

Source: Twitter

In the clip shared by Aqualady, the man and his woman were seen in a room when he suddenly whipped out an engagement ring.

The man made it clear to the woman that he wished to spend the rest of his life with her and asked her to take the ring.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Man proposes to white woman

There was another lady in the room who urged the white woman to say yes, and she did.

She extended her hand and took the ring, prompting a joyous celebration in the room.

People noticed that the Oyinbo lady looked older, and they quickly started pointing this out in the video's comment section. But some people admonished those making observations to shut up and allow the couple to enjoy their engagement.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of man proposing marriage to Oyinbo woman

@Goble_services said:

"Lol. Man is investing via proposal. Many people will do the same if

@Djkayceebeat said:

"Would he do that if money wasn’t involved? The end is promising."

@naati_bryhms said:

"She is not even moved."

@okt_ranking33 said:

"Love is sweet o."

@Aqualady6666 said:

"Looks like true love to me."

Nigerian man weds short white lover

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man married a white woman with a short stature.

Photos of the wedding showed that the couple tied the knot at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry in Lagos.

Many who saw the photos congratulated the man and told him to ignore negative comments.

Source: Legit.ng