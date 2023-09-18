A lady flew to the United Kingdom through Qatar Airways, and she posted a video of her journey to Europe on TikTok

As soon as she boarded the flight to the UK, the lady showed off her Nigerian international passport, saying she had escaped the country

The video of the lady's journey to the UK inspired many other Nigerians who prayed to also get visa and travel abroad

A Nigerian lady got a UK visa, and she has relocated to the European country to start living there.

The lady posted a video on her TikTok handle, Dootsegba, to share the goodnews of her journey with her followers.

The lady said she had escaped from Nigeria after getting her UK visa.

In the video, Doo showed when she was onboard a Qatar Airways flight which flew her to the UK.

She also showed when she landed and transited to where she would stay after a successful flight.

Lady gets visa, flies through Qatar Airways as she relocate to the UK

She said in the video that she had escaped as far back as seven months ago before she decided to share the video.

Doo captioned the video:

"I escaped 7 months ago, but I couldn't resist using this sound."

Her followers rushed to the comment section of the video to congratulate her and to pray that they, too, would get a visa to travel abroad.

Watch the video below:

People react to video of a lady who relocated to the UK

@Ike said:

"Congratulations. I would love to get more details on how you did it."

@adrielnjambi commented:

"I tap into the testimony."

@Adeeyitayo said:

"You have escaped, welcome to our side."

@choicedelightdesign said:

"Congratulations. Escaping soon with my kids."

@kwasimamphey said:

"Nigeria still leaves in your heart."

@Habebat Assignment Consult said:

"I'm a coursework consultant, incase you travel with a student visa but had to work leaving you with no time to study, you should contact us."

Lady moves to UK to meet her husband

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady relocated to the UK to start living with her husband.

She said in a TikTok that it took eight months before she could reunite with her husband.

It was a moment of joy when she landed in the UK and saw her husband at the airport.

