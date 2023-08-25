A Nigerian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom, UK got a job, but her boss died after she started working for him

The lady named Precious Ubani narrated the sad story in a TikTok video, saying she had been in the UK for three months

Precious revealed that her boss, who she said was a good man, had a ghastly motor accident that took his life

A lady who moved to the UK was fortunate to get a job, but it ended within three weeks

The lady, Precious Ubani, said she has stayed in the UK for three months after relocation from Nigeria.

Precious revealed that the man she cared for died in a car accident. Photo credit: TikTok/@_preciousubani.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video that has touched many hearts, Precious said someone told her about the job and she got it after trying.

Lady who got living care job in UK loses her patient

Sadly, the living care job has ended because the old man she cared for passed away.

She narrated that the man was not sick as she was with him the day he passed.

Precious said the man went out in a car and he was involved in a ghastly motor accident which took his life.

When the police informed her of the ugly mishap, Precious said she broke down in tears since she was close to the man.

Her followers on TikTok who saw the video asked her to take heart.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as Nigerian lady shares her experience after three months in the UK

@Psalmz said:

"My dear remain in the UK too...Canada is not Canadaing right now."

@iam_ijay said:

"One of the realest UK talks I’ve seen."

@QueenJovial said:

"So sorry dear, same time I thank God he didn't die at your watch. The story might be different."

@UK_cakes and pastries commented:

"I currently moved to the UK as well. I’m in Southampton and I need a Nigeria community."

@vicky’s_Affair said:

"Three months is too early to give up. You will be fine."

Source: Legit.ng