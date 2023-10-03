A heartwarming video of a Nigerian man’s reunion with his family after a decade abroad has gone viral

The man disguised himself as a mascot and visited his mother and sibling in their village, where they failed to recognize him at first

As he took off his costume and revealed his identity, his family embraced him with tears of joy, showing how much they had missed him

An emotional video has captured the moment a Nigerian man surprised his family with a visit after spending ten years away from home.

The man, who had been living abroad, dressed up as a mascot and went to his mother and sibling’s village, where they had no idea he was coming.

Nigerian man gets warm hugs from family. Photo credit: TikTok/@ayoka_fun_rae

Source: TikTok

He greeted them with a friendly wave in his furry costume, but they did not realize who he was.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He then removed his mask and revealed his face, causing his family to burst into tears of happiness.

They ran towards him and hugged him tightly, expressing their love and relief at seeing him again.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Pamilerin reacted:

"Na my kids school I go frist go ya robbi make it possible for me don't let me die with my plans."

User2077676648695 said:

"See person wey won surprise person he couldn't hold d tears of joy, Allah Akbar."

Horlarmie Adeleye wrote:

"I will surprise my parents soon,may almighty Allah make it possible an bless my hustle in diaspora."

Phatman _1st commented:

"Family last bustop if everyone deny yoU family can't no matter yOur flaws."

Deejahxtore also commented:

"It's the way he threw the helmet away for me, congratulations."

Joshua king:

"His even emotional than the people not easy."

Cheeka636:

"It's been years for me unfortunately I have no one to go back home to surprise other than two graves. This brought mad tears out of my eyes."

Man weeps like a baby as he reunites with his twin sister after many years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man burst into tears as he finally saw his twin sister after many years apart.

A trending TikTok video, which has amassed over two million views, showed the moment they reunited.

They stared at each other for some seconds before the young man shed tears and hugged his twin tightly.

Source: Legit.ng