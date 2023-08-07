It is a story with a happy ending as a Nigerian lastborn finally met his family members for the first time in 30 years

The young man confirmed to Legit.ng that he has been searching for them for years since they separated when he was five months old

Following their first meet-up, the overjoyed lastborn shared the photos taken with his twins exclusively with Legit.ng

Nigerian man, Adewole Idowu Oluwatobi's 30-year-old search for his immediate family finally came to an end as he met with them recently.

Recall that Legit.ng shared Idowu's story online and gave an update that he established contact with them after our report.

Idowu finally had a meet-up with his family members after 30 years of searching. Photo Credit: Adewole Idowu Oluwatobi

Source: Original

Idowu finally met with them in Lagos and shared the pictures with Legit.ng. He said the photos are of him and his twins.

According to Idowu, his eldest sibling, a male, lives in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. The young man appreciated Legit.ng for helping him reunite with his family. In his words:

"30 years reunion with my siblings in Lagos State...This is the picture of me and my twins but my eldest brother lives in Abuja. Thank you to Legit.ng.We love you."

Sadly, Idowu found out that his dad, Adefalu Adewole had passed away.

