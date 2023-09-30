A man has returned to Nigeria ten years after he relocated abroad, and his family was taken unawares

An interesting video trending online shows that the man wore a cartoon costume and was unrecognisable

It was when he took off the costume that his family members realised he was the one behind the mask

A man who has been living abroad for the past ten years has finally returned to Nigeria.

The man returned to see his family for the first time after one decade, and his return was so dramatic that it is trending on social media.

When he arrived in Nigeria, the man decided to wear a cartoon costume before stepping into his family house.

As he passed through the streets, children and adults hailed him, and he waved at them like a cartoon character.

People in the streets who may have known him before he travelled abroad did not know he was the one.

Also, when he stepped into the family compound, those who saw him did not immediately recognise him.

It was when he removed the cartoon costume that many of his relatives rushed to hug him in joy. The video was first posted by @ayoka_fun_rae, and it was reposted by @notjustok.

Instagram users react to video of a man who returned to Nigeria after ten years abroad

@okemz.bullion said:

"Hmmm I’m still confused. Wetin make am fall dey cry abi dem chop him money for building?"

@donbaaz commented:

"As you are planning for a surprise make sure you plan for a good cameraman/woman to avoid being surprised yourself. This cameraman had just one job."

@kriss_mirror said:

"My greatest fear in life is losing my mother and until then nothing will make me stay abroad for 10 years."

@mo_onlight5398 said:

"Why he no just enter car and come out normally and they’ll still be surprised. Why the costume?"

