A video of a Nigerian man reuniting with his parents after over three years has stirred emotions on social media

In the viral video shared on Instagram, the young man visited home and lifted his parents with so much joy

Reacting to the sweet clip, social media users expressed love for the family with heartwarming comments

A video making the rounds online has captured the moment a young man reunited with his family after more than three years

In the lovely clip, the young man captured his parent's reaction after they sighted him in the living room.

Man reunites with family Photo Credit: @bunshy/TikTok

Source: Instagram

According to him, he had not seen his family in three years, eight months and thirteen days.

He finally decided to visit them after a long while and their reaction melted the hearts of viewers who came across the clip on Instagram.

Social media reactions

Beautyby_lami said:

"I’m not crying."

Missyvette_o wrote:

"I totally relate to this love family over everything. May God keep your parents."

Dreal_blue commented:

"Mothers re always soft!!! Buh seeing ur DAD react dat way killed me."

Youneesada stated:

"Watching this made me so emotional, chai! It was such a beautiful watch."

Adeola_loyalty reacted:

"So beautiful."

Dad and son weep as they reunite in emotional video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a reunion clip shared by The Marriage Mindset on TikTok went viral and elicited mixed reactions. As the young man got closer to his father, he burst into tears. His father soon joined him in crying as they got closer before locking in a tight embrace.

It is reported that the two have not set eyes on each other since the young man was a child. As they hugged, the lad's little daughter held on to him as she appeared on the scene. It was at that point that he lifted her up and introduced her to his father.

Blackpanther said: "Man my father refuse to except I’m his child even after the blood test was done 27 years ago this hurt me in so many different ways. Some fathers are dead. some of us cant do this. all you people if ur parentes are alive go and hug them, tell em how much you love them.

Source: Legit.ng