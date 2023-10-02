A Nigerian lady made a video of her dispatch rider's reaction when she told him she was relocating abroad

The selfless man said he would miss her, and he asked who would give him jobs as she had always done

Nigerians advised the lady to reward the man for all his amazing delivery service and kind words to her

A Nigerian lady has made people emotional after making a video capturing the moment she bade her dispatch rider farewell.

As the man made a delivery to her address, the lady (@bodyandsoles_) causally told him that she was relocating abroad.

Dispatch rider got emotional

In a video, the man kept quiet for some seconds and wondered who would give him constant jobs now that the lady wanted to leave the country.

The lady described the man as her favourite dispatch rider. The man wished her well and told her to remember him.

Nigerians advised the lady to help the man in the future as selfless dispatch riders like him are rare.

Peace of mind said:

"He called you his best friend. Remember him when you travel o."

Hijay cosmeticz said:

"Don't leave him.it is really hard to get a selfless rider. Always show him love once in a while."

Mary Paul635 said:

"Chaii he said he love you."

Sunshine said:

"Please does he stay in Lagos?; I could be giving him jobs and does he have someone reliable like him?"

Titilayo Rotimi said:

"Pls make sure you remember him oooo."

Officialoneandonlyruth said:

"Selfless man, he will really miss you."

millianiegal said:

"You can tell he’s a nice man."

Chisom said:

"I’m crying."

Amuchechigift asked:

"Aaawwwww what’s his location?"

She replied:

"Lagos ma’am."

ChiQueen said:

"He said you shouldn’t forget him."

Remzy said:

"He is so sweet may God bless him."

Measured Cereal & Kitchenwares said:

"My Ibadan rider cried, I couldn't even record because I cried too."

