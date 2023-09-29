A lady who sold her phone so she could afford to take her lover on her date later regretted her action

Despite the sacrifice she made, the boyfriend went after her friend and cheated on her with the lady

Nigerians who wanted to sympathize with the lady made a turn when they heard her condition for going on a date with a man

A Nigerian man (@salina_sunshine) carried out a vox pop to know ladies' funniest experiences in relationships.

The first lady he spoke to said she sold her new phone to take him out on a date, and he still broke her heart.

The lady said that her ex cheated on her with her friend. Photo source: @salina_sunshine

Man cheated on lady

In a video, the lady said her boyfriend went for her boyfriend instead. Another lady said she would use her mobile device to get her ex a new phone.

Many Nigerians said they would not pity the ladies after hearing them saying a give must have N100k and N200k, respectively, to take them out.

Georgebrain said:

"I can see they reasons why them chop breakfast."

Arikeh_baby said:

"Too much of k dramas dem don watch king the land tire fancy restaurants ko."

Immaculate1 said:

"Private restaurant like say na there papa get am."

user5708245101145 said:

"Thank God my mumu never reached this far."

Shalom said:

"N200k ke? Meanwhile some of us never comot from our house before."

Wurld said:

"I had pure intentions of pitying them at first but when I heard the part of how much for their dates, true true them deserve the breakfast."

Ayomide said:

"At this rate, your breakfast journey just started ni ooo. Hug after 100k, Pele ooo Sam Larry."

Call me when it's best said:

"I swear make person help find guys wey break dem. na real gee. I was thinking they deserve pity."

Lady gave conditions to prospective boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady said the person's bank account balance must be N2 million even though she would not be after his money. When asked how much was in her account, she replied, "N3k".

The person (@rebelanon) who spoke to her on camera could not stop laughing. Many men thronged the comment section to express their opinions.

