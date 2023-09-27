A Nigerian man joyfully shared the good news on Twitter after he was offered a tech job as a web developer

He posted a screenshot of the email notifying him that he had been recruited for the job, which pays in US Dollars

His friends and followers on Twitter went to the reply section of the tweet to congratulate him and wish him well

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A man who applied for a tech job has received positive employer feedback.

A screenshot of an email notification he posted on Twitter shows that the man has been hired.

The man got a job as a web developer. Photo credit: Getty Images/Rockaa.

Source: Getty Images

While posting the screenshot, the man, Ifeanyi Lucas, joyfully announced to his followers that the job he applied for was in the bag.

Web developer gets job and shares good news on Twitter

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I got the job. I got it."

The employers stated in the email notification that Ifeanyi would earn his salary in US Dollars.

He was also told to prepare to start work on October 2. Ifeanyi got hired as a web developer.

Ifeanyi posted on September 11 that he wished he could get the job he had applied for. His prayers have now been answered.

See the full tweet below:

Reactions as Nigerian man gets a new job

@ifeanyi_otuonye said:

@Success was designed with a name like Ifeanyi. Congratulations."

@OC_Idan said:

"You should have covered your employer's name at the bottom; many people are mad on this app. Better safe than sorry."

@THEHFC11 commented:

"Read the offer letter again, this time slowly!"

@KingOpeOfAbj reacted:

"It Looks bogus but congratulations. Be careful though."

@muhammadepoju said:

"I read it twice, slowly, and I can't help but notice something wrong with how the email was constructed based on past encounters. But I really hope that's not the case here. Congratulations, man!"

@africatechie commented:

"Looks like a scam though. Please do due diligence. I would hate to see you work for free."

Lady lands new job in the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK got a job.

On her first day of work, her husband accompanied her to the office.

She said the reason her husband followed her to the office was to help her find her way in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng