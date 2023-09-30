Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Phyna has been the subject of discourse on social media over her father's cry for help

In a report by Vanguard, the BBNaija winner's dad revealed she disappeared and refused to return home since she became a millionaire

He also said that his daughter relieved him of the cars for his business because of her win, only to abandon him

Phyna's father, Felix Otabor, revealed that the last time he saw his daughter was when she won the BBNaija show in 2022.

According to his interview with Vanguard Newspaper, the heartbroken man said Phyna has not returned home since her win and has refused to keep her promises.

He added that he is a professional hearse driver, and when Phyna won, she told him to dispose of the cars; he did just that, and he has been struggling ever since.

Calling on Nigerians for help, Mr Otabo said he only sees his daughter online when she shares new photos.

Netizens react to Phyna's dad's revelation

Some Nigerians find it hard to believe that the reality star would turn her back on her parents just like that.

sugarpeacee:

"I thought she bought a car for her father."

iphiebeke1:

"Entitled parent Tufiakwaaaaa Biko."

jukayperfumeoils:

"I want to be a parent that will never feel entitled to what my kids have.. hence I'm working hard.. as my parents no stress me.. I no go stress my kids too."

just_standtall:

"She’s still trying to keep up with lekki standards, she’s coming back home soon."

pele_emperor:

"Yoy see this level of entitlement in people ehn well your daughter self no know say naso he go be celebrity life no easy."

mercified_23:

"Another entitled parents please African parents don’t give birth if you are waiting for your kids to care for you we didn’t ask to be here oooo."

naf_nafyy:

"If she wont help, why ask him to sell his cars? Thats wickedness."

lagos_consellor:

"They should stop BBN. It’s too toxic. To the extent ppl curse each on top ppl they don’t even know."

Phyna surprises her dad with new car

Legit.ng earlier reported that Big Brother Naija ex-housemate and season 7 winner Phyna made her dad a pleased man with a gift she bought for him.

The reality star surprised her dear dad with a new car, and the emotional moment she presented it to him was captured in a video.

In the video, which made the rounds online, Phyna's dad got emotional and asked several times if his daughter bought him a fine car to ride around town with.

