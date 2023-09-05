A man who had a promising career as a doctor had to resort to working in a warehouse when he relocated to Canada

Shaking his head in great sadness, the man sat looking dejected at his workplace as he filmed himself

Many people encouraged him to stay strong as migrant TikTokers narrated their related experiences

A young man who relocated to Canada started working in a warehouse in a bid to make ends meet.

The man (@drdondada) sat in the warehouse, looking sad. He touched his head slightly and shook it in regret.

The doctor sat in a warehouse where he works. Photo source: @drdondada

Doctor got small jon in Canada

He revealed that before leaving for Canada, he was a doctor in Europe. Many sympathised with his situation.

In his video's comment section, Canadian residents spoke about the need for the country to employ more migrant doctors.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ayodeji said:

"You're still a Dr. Nothing has changed. I was a lawyer in Nigeria and worked as a store clerk in the US for a bit. Hang in there. Rooting for you."

Joanna Weatherbee said:

"We need doctors so bad in Canada… don’t give up on the transition. It’s too bad they don’t try to make it easier."

user554525957608 said:

"Hang in there. I worked as a pharm tech at Walgreens and a warehouse associate at Amazon. Now I am in final year IM residency in the US."

drvee06 said:

"I’m also a doctor and working as Customer Service in Dubai. It will happen for us Doc. Keep the faith."

ForeverAvron said:

"Things will get better. Keep going."

Mr Dave said:

"We are confused brother, enlighten us , Regardless stay strong king."

Halistree said:

"You'll get there, and I'm sorry it's been made so hard."

