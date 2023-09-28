A video showcasing a stunning N430 million mansion located in Osapa, Lekki has left netizens in awe

The luxury 5 bedroom fully detached duplex possesses an array of impressive features in its interior and exterior

The features include a spacious layout, modern design, rooftop terrace, swimming pool, and lots more

A trending video of a N430 million mansion located in Osapa, Lekki has taken social media by storm, leaving netizens stunned by its opulence.

Many users expressed their amazement at the price tag, highlighting the extravagant features and luxurious design of the property.

The mansion costs N430 million Photo credit: @arealhomesng1/TikTok.

A closer look at the impressive features

The luxury 5 bedroom fully detached duplex offered a range of features that contributed to its allure.

It has spacious ensuite bedrooms, great lighting, a fully fitted kitchen equipped with modern appliances such as a microwave and oven, a heat extractor, CCTV surveillance, a pantry, and ample parking space. It also provided a comfortable and convenient living experience.

The presence of a swimming pool added a touch of luxury and relaxation to the property, making it an ideal home for those seeking a lavish lifestyle.

Reactions trail video of N430 million mansion

Netizens have continued to express their awe and admiration for the N430 million mansion.

@oluwadollar commented:

“600,000 dollars, can afford it God increase the hustle.”

@Bellotegum reacted:

“Like it but No Money to buy. Very soon by the special grace of GOD.”

@user6618149544016 reacted:

“I will start saving.”

@Mjk commented:

“I need one like 100 millions but I'm not a Nigerian is it safe and okayy for me.”

@Mohammed lamido said:

“This hause is pass that money.”

@Ayuba Toheeb Alade said:

“Its beautiful. If there's life there's great hope for this.”

@miracledaniel419 reacted:

“They go bring house cleaner here.”

@JOHN KOKO reacted:

“How do I get it.”

@user3857328236684 said:

“I will never poor.”

Watch the video below:

