Daddy Freeze has reacted to the ongoing debate surrounding Peller and Ycee's remarks about the "Olodo Uprising" during a recent interview

He had lamented what he described as a growing culture of glorifying mediocrity, while the celebration of intelligence and academic excellence continues to decline

Daddy Freeze's reaction sparked mixed responses from fans, with many dragging the media personality and arguing that Ycee should have mentioned his name as well

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has reacted to the debate surrounding singer Ycee's recent interview about Nigeria's evolving social values.

In the interview, Ycee lamented what he described as the celebration of mediocrity and the declining appreciation for intelligence and education in the country.

Reactions as Daddy Freeze weighs in amid controversy trailing Ycee's remark about Olodo uprising. Photo credit@peller089/@daddyfreeze/@iamycee

Source: Instagram

His comments sparked widespread reactions, particularly after he mentioned content creator Peller.

In a video circulating on social media, Daddy Freeze argued that Peller should not be blamed, saying the content creator had simply taken advantage of Nigeria's broken system.

He maintained that Peller did not create the system and should not be held responsible for its shortcomings.

Peller continues trending amid Ycee's remark about olodo uprising. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze speaks on education and wealth

Expanding on his point, Daddy Freeze revealed that he has a friend who is a paediatric cardiologist but earns less than N700,000 a month.

He also cited the example of a wealthy businessman in Ibadan known as Molan Industry, who, despite not being formally educated, became a millionaire and supported many people, including those with university degrees.

According to Daddy Freeze, even attaining middle-class wealth through education alone has become increasingly difficult in Nigeria, which is why the country's institutions—not individuals like Peller—should be blamed.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Daddy Freeze's video

Here are comments below:

@officialbongolee7 commented:

"I think people thinks Intelligent and smartness are the same, You can be smart and not intelligent, why some people can be intelligent and not smart , But they are people who are both smart and intelligent. So Peller is a very smart boy when it comes to streaming in Africa uneducated boy who knows how to use the internet and makes millions. Bro give that boy is flowers because Peller can decide to go to school tomorrow and be intelligent combined with his smartness."

@stellablacky16 stated:

"Is Daddy Freeze not part of the olodo culture cuz he’s always on the negative side of things."

@chessy_b_clothings reacted:

"Freeze he’s actually suppose to use you as an example for real."

@_local_man1 wrote:

"I blame Ycee for not using Daddy Freeze as a case study."

@kenziefranz_ said:

"The father of olodo culture don ve."

Ycee opens up about his academics

Legit.ng had reported that an old video of singer Ycee speaking about his educational background had surfaced online amid the controversy surrounding the singer.

In the clip, the music artist had commented on how education and intelligence are being perceived, using Peller as an example, which sparked reactions online.

In the old video, he spoke about his academic performance and what eventually led to him dropping out in 200 level.

Source: Legit.ng