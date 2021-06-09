- Photos of a four-bedroom semi-detached duplex going for N65 million have emerged online and its interior is magnificent

- The beautiful apartment is situated in the Lekki area of Lagos, and one of its features is a 24-hour power supply

- Apart from the 24-hour power supply, the apartment also has a treated water supply and it's in close proximity to the mall

Photos of a four-bedroom semi-detached duplex going for the sum of N65m have lit up social media.

@lekki_autos_properties shared the adorable photos on Instagram and highlighted all the features of the apartment.

The house is being sold for the sum of N65m. Photo credit: @lekki_autos_properties

Source: Instagram

The apartment which is located in the Orchid area of Lekki has a 24-hour power supply and treated water supply.

It has a well-fitted kitchen with a beautiful cabinet and every room in the apartment is en-suite.

Architectural design

The palatial apartment is designed to satisfy people with modern taste in architecture. The structure speaks of elegance.

It has close proximity to the mall, playground, the toll gate, conservative centre, among others.

N85m house with CCTV

Legit.ng previously reported that photos of a three-bedroom house situated in the Lekki area of Lagos state at a sale price of N85 million attracted attention.

Posted by Foladam Equity Limited on Instagram, snaps of the house show it is one of the several apartments housed in a big building.

According to the listing, the house has CCTV for security and there is an elevator to each of the apartments.

Woman builds house for herself and her daughter

In similar news, being able to build a new home for yourself and your family is a lovely achievement, one that is worthy of a hearty celebration. A young South African mother recently took to Facebook's ImStaying group to celebrate building a new home for herself and her daughter.

In a heartwarming post, Dine Okon explained how she and her daughter moved from home to home without having a place of their own to settle down in. She also explains how proud she is of herself.

She wrote:

"After so many years of moving up and down without a home, today me and my daughter we have a place we call home, even though this year was big roller coaster this is my achievement and very proud of myself, that's why #imstaying, thank God."

Source: Legit.ng