In a heartfelt video, a TikTok user with the handle @timothy_kemiso has shared an emotional experience

According to Timothy, he surprisingly received a call to attend a job interview just a day after his aunt's passing

Netizens have since engaged in a discussion with many recounting their experiences with some evil family relatives

A TikTok user identified as @timothy_kemiso has captured the hearts of viewers with a poignant video.

In the emotional clip, he shared the overwhelming experience of receiving a long-awaited job interview opportunity amidst the grief of his aunt's recent passing.

Man gets called for job interview after aunt died Photo credit: @Roberto Westbrook, traveler1116/ Getty Images. Depicted person used for illustration only.

He captioned the video;

"POV: You finally get called for an interview the day after your dad's sister dies (after 10 years of being unemployed)."

Getting blessed amid tragedy

Netizens have flooded the comments section sharing their perspectives on the unexpected timing of the job interview call.

While some believed Timothy's aunt's passing held some hidden opportunities for him, others claimed that she might have been the one stopping his blessings.

Reactions as man gets called for interview after aunt died

Netizens have taken to the comments section to share their opinions.

@Angy_Nony reacted:

“I feel like they leave blessings for their loved ones.”

@Nomcebo Vilakazi reacted:

“This happened when my mamncane died next day I got offered a job at her workplace and ever since I've been getting blessed.”

@Lisa reacted:

“How can we speed up the process, cos wow.”

@tropix_queen2 said:

“Family members don't like us.”

@Mauryn Theru commented:

“All I said was. Yoo0000000!“

@Zalze said:

“She was working overtime.”

@mpho reacted:

“Bo auntie.”

@Schekina Tshishimbi reacted:

“This is dark.”

@muffin said:

“This can be explained in two theories, if u Gerrit.”

@nduku muinde reacted:

“It makes sense.”

Watch the video below:

