Breaking: Aircraft Crashes into Beijing’s Tallest Skyscraper

A small aircraft struck Beijing's CITIC Tower, causing chaos and debris in the capital

Emergency responders evacuated the building as authorities remain silent on the incident's details

Investigation launched into the aircraft's flight path and potential technical issues before collision

A small aircraft reportedly struck Beijing’s tallest skyscraper, CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, on Friday afternoon, causing panic in the Chinese capital.

Footage circulating online showed debris falling from the 109-storey building, with images appearing to show part of the aircraft’s tail section and a damaged taxi window near the scene.

Emergency response launched after small plane hits CITIC Tower in Beijing. Photo credit: Johannes Neudecker

Source: Getty Images

Emergency responders, including firefighters, police officers and medical personnel, were deployed as people inside the skyscraper were evacuated and gathered outside the building.

Authorities yet to issue official statement

No official confirmation from Chinese authorities had been released at the time of reporting. A representative from the relevant Beijing Public Security Bureau district office told CNN they were “not familiar with the situation” before directing enquiries elsewhere.

Authorities have been contacted for further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Online images of the aircraft’s registration number suggested it may have been a Sunward SA 60L Aurora light sport aircraft, a domestically produced plane operated by a general aviation company involved in activities such as pilot training, recreational flights and aerial photography.

Investigation underway into aircraft movement

Unverified flight tracking information shared online appeared to show an unusual flight path before the reported collision, although the details have not been independently confirmed.

The incident comes as Beijing maintains strict controls over airspace activity, including restrictions on drone operations within the city without official approval.

The cause of the reported aircraft strike remains unclear, with investigations expected to determine how the plane reached the area and whether any technical or operational issues contributed to the incident.

Photos from Air Canada plane crash emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported photos from the Air Canada plane crash at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, which claimed the lives of two pilots.

In an X post by @aviationbrk, the Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada struck a Port Authority vehicle. The fire truck was responding to a separate incident around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Source: Legit.ng