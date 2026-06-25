A woman who graduated from the University of Ibadan (UI) in 2007 has earned an MBA at Miva Open University 19 years after she lost her master's admission from her alma mater

The UI political science graduate recounted how she deferred her master's admission after discovering that she was expecting her first child, but she was unable to return to continue the program

She shared how she discovered Miva Open University 18 years after losing her University of Ibadan master's admission, and then joined the January 2025 cohort

A woman, Piriye Gogo, has bagged a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Miva Open University 19 years after losing her master's admission at her alma mater, the University of Ibadan (UI).

Celebrating her academic achievement on LinkedIn, Piriye, who earned a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Political Science and Government from the University of Ibadan in 2007, revealed that she had gained admission for a master's program shortly after her NYSC, but she had to defer it after discovering she was pregnant with her first child.

A University of Ibadan graduate shares how she bagged an MBA 19 years after losing her master's admission. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Piriye Gogo

Source: UGC

UI graduate's inspiring MBA journey

In her LinkedIn post on June 22, the UI graduate recounted how the demanding workload of assignments and coursework made her defer her UI master's admission, hoping to continue it later.

However, after the birth of her child, she could not continue the master's program and consequently lost her admission. She narrated how she found out about Miva Open University 18 years after losing her master's admission, and made up her mind to enrol.

Piriye, who joined the January 2025 cohort, also opened up about what she loves about the university's MBA program.

Her story read in part:

"Yes! I am a Graduate of Miva Open University — MBA, Specialisation in Entrepreneurship and Innovation. My MBA journey actually began many years ago, shortly after completing my NYSC program at my alma mater, the University of Ibadan.

"However, I had to defer that program when I discovered I was expecting my first child. The stress of commuting to and from classes, coupled with the demanding workload of assignments and coursework, began to take a toll on my health. After my baby arrived, one thing led to another, and I was unable to return to continue the program at UI. That was how I lost both my admission and my dream of earning a master's degree fresh out of school and NYSC.

"Eighteen years later, I discovered Miva Open University through my husband, who had enrolled in another degree program. We accompanied him to his matriculation ceremony, and I was completely captivated — by the setup, by the palpable excitement on the matriculants' faces, and by the inspiring speeches from the distinguished speakers..."

A University of Ibadan political science graduate has earned an MBA from Miva Open University. Photo Credit: Miva Open University

Source: UGC

Mum celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Cheikh Ahmed Tidiane PAYE said:

"Congratulations Pyriye, proud of you."

Similoluwa Awe said:

"Congratulations my seat partner at the convocation ceremony."

Kene Ujam said:

"Congratulations Madam P! Let's go!"

Loveth Thomas said:

"Congratulations ma'am! Piriye Gogo: A story worth celebrating."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Miva Open University data science student had bagged a degree 16 years after secondary school.

UNILAG graduate bags degree at Miva varsity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNILAG graduate had earned a degree from Miva Open University with a CGPA of 5.0.

The woman, who graduated with a biochemistry degree from the University of Lagos, earned a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA).

On her LinkedIn page, she revealed that she almost did not attend the programme.

Source: Legit.ng